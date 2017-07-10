FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket: England name unchanged squad for second South Africa test
July 10, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in 2 hours

1 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - First Test - London, Britain - July 9, 2017 England's Joe Root (L) with team mates at the end Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - England named an unchanged squad for the second test against South Africa in Nottingham following their 211-run victory in the first match of the series at Lord's on Sunday.

Fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones, who did not play in the first game, was retained in the 12 for the match starting at Trent Bridge on Friday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series after bowling South Africa out for 119 in their second innings, spinner Moeen Ali claiming test-best figures of 6-53 in Joe Root's first test as captain.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris

