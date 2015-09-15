LONDON Uncapped Surrey all-rounder Zafar Ansari's England debut could be in doubt after he was taken to hospital on Tuesday with a hand injury hours after getting his first test call-up.

The 23-year-old was named in England's squad for the three-test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

The left-armer, who injured his bowling hand in a County Championship match against Lancashire, was the third spinner in the 16-man team alongside Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Moeen could be used as an opening batsman with captain Alistair Cook, although uncapped Alex Hales has also been included, despite failing to impress in the one-day international series against Australia.

There was no place, however, for opener Adam Lyth or Gary Ballance, both deemed to have failed during the Ashes test series against Australia that England won 3-2.

Batsman James Taylor won a test spot after some impressive performances in the one-day international series against the Australians.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said there was "some doubt" about whether Ansari would be fit to play for England.

"It didn't look very good. He was in a lot of pain in the dressing room," Stewart quoted as saying by the BBC.

"What should have been a day of celebration for Zafar, we are now hoping he will be OK. The way he was, there must be some doubt.

"He dropped a catch stood at cover point. The ball came out of the sun, he saw it late and it hit him hard on the left thumb. He is not in the greatest shape."

The first test starts on Oct. 13 in Abu Dhabi, followed by matches in Dubai (Oct. 22) and Sharjah (Nov. 1).

A four-match ODI series and three Twenty20 matches follow.

Left-arm spinner Stephen Parry of Lancashire has been recalled to the Twenty20 squad, which also features Sussex paceman Chris Jordan, now fully recovered from the side injury which ruled him out of international contention midway through the season.

Ben Stokes has been rested for the limited overs matches.

The ECB also announced that former England captain Paul Collingwood and ex-Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene have been appointed to the England management team as consultants.

While Collingwood will work with the limited overs squad in the UAE and during next year's World Twenty20, Jayawardene will act as the batting consultant to the test squad.

Test squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Zafar Ansari, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, Mark Wood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Taylor, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Stephen Parry, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

