LONDON, March 18 Jonathan Trott returned to the England squad for the first time since quitting the 2013-14 Ashes Tour when he was named in the party on Wednesday for a three-match test series in West Indies.

The South Africa-born 33-year-old has not played for the senior England team since the first test in Brisbane 18 months ago, after which he returned home with stress-related problems.

The Warwickshire right-hander, who has scored 3,763 test runs at an average of 46.45, is part of a 16-man squad for the series that starts on April 13.

Three uncapped players are in the squad; Yorkshire duo Adam Lyth and Adil Rashid and Durham pace bowler Mark Wood.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Adam Lyth, Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Mark Wood. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)