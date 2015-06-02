LEEDS, England, June 2 England will rest James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Ian Bell and Gary Ballance in the five-match one-day series against New Zealand starting next Tuesday.

Kent wicketkeeper Sam Billings was the only uncapped player named in the 14-man squad.

"This series presents an excellent opportunity to look at players we believe can play a key role for England over the next four years as we build towards the next ICC Cricket World Cup," national selector James Whitaker said on Tuesday in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"We have opted to rest Moeen Ali from this series and he will play cricket for Worcestershire in preparation for the Ashes next month.

"A number of players involved in the recent World Cup including James Anderson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell and Stuart Broad have been left out of the squad for this series," Whitaker added.

"It is important to point out that none of these players have been ruled out of playing a role for England in limited overs formats in the future."

New Zealand reached the final of this year's World Cup while England failed to get past the group stage.

England squad - Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, David Willey, Mark Wood (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)