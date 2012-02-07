Feb 7 England dropped struggling batsman Ian Bell from their one-day and Twenty20 squads on Tuesday while drafting in Danny Briggs and Jos Buttler for the limited over series against Pakistan.

Bell struggled in the three-test series against Pakistan -- 29 being his highest score in six innings -- as England, the top ranked test team, suffered a rare whitewash.

All-rounder Tim Bresnan has been included in both squads but his participation is subject to a fitness test to gauge his recovery from an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Hampshire left-arm spinner Danny Briggs's prospects of an international debut brightened with the selectors naming the 20-year-old in both the one-day and Twenyt20 squads.

Buttler, Somerset's hard-hitting 21-year-old who has played four Twenty20 Internationals, has also been named in the 16-member one-day squad.

"We have selected two squads that include both experienced international players and younger players who have performed strongly for England Lions in recent months and deserve an opportunity to further test themselves against quality opposition," national selector Geoff Miller said.

"Playing against Pakistan in the UAE will be challenging but it is important that these players continue to develop their skills so that we are able to make strides in limited-overs cricket, particularly on the subcontinent."

England play the first of their four one-day internationals against Pakistan on Feb. 13 and the 50-over series would be followed by three Twenty20 matches on Feb. 23, 25 and 27.

Pakistan are hosting the series in the Gulf due to security concerns in their own country.

England ODI squad: Alastair Cook (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steve Finn, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott.

Twenty20 squad: Stuart Broad (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jos Buttler, Jade Dernbach, Steven Finn, Alex Hales, Craig Kieswetter, Eoin Morgan, Samit Patel, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ian Ransom)

