LONDON, July 15 Batsman Ravi Bopara has replaced
Jonny Bairstow in the England squad for the first test against
South Africa starting on Thursday.
Inexperienced Bairstow struggled at number six in the
three-test home series victory against West Indies in May and
June with the short ball especially causing him problems.
Bopara, who can also bowl medium pace, has rarely looked
convincing during his 12 test appearances but shone with the bat
in the recent limited overs matches against West Indies and
Australia.
The rest of the squad for the Oval test in London is as
expected with fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad
recalled having been rested for the final rain-hit test against
West Indies.
"Ravi Bopara has worked hard to regain his place in the test
squad following some injury concerns earlier in the season and
is the only player included who is yet to play a test match this
summer," England selector Geoff Miller said in a statement on
Sunday.
"We know we will need to play excellent cricket to win this
three-match series and the squad will be determined to start
with a strong performance this week during the first test and
set the tone for the rest of the series."
England, the top-ranked test side, will be surpassed by
South Africa if the Proteas win the series.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)