LONDON, July 15 England named an unchanged 13-man squad for the second Ashes test against Australia starting at Lord's on Thursday after their knife-edge 14-run victory in the opening match of the series at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

"It was a fantastic start... with both sides showing a huge amount of skill and determination," said national selector Geoff Miller, congratulating the England players on their composure.

"I have no doubt that the rest of the series will be equally compelling. We have selected the same squad for the Lord's test as this continues to provide options for (captain) Alastair Cook and (coach) Andy Flower."

Pace bowler Steven Finn looked out of sorts in Nottingham and could be replaced by Tim Bresnan or Graham Onions, but Lord's is his home ground.

Squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Graham Onions (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)