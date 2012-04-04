Bolt will miss the crowds as he considers helping others
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.
COLOMBO Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and England on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat.
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 238-6)
L. Thirimanne lbw b Anderson 8
T. Dilshan c Prior b Anderson 14
K. Sangakkara c Strauss b Anderson 0
M. Jayawardene lbw b Swann 105
T. Samaraweera lbw b Bresnan 54
A. Mathews c Strauss b Swann 57
P. Jayawardene c Prior b Finn 7
S. Randiv c Pietersen b Swann 12
D. Prasad not out 12
R. Herath c Prior b Bresnan 2
S. Lakmal b Swann 0
Extras (b-4) 4
Total (all out, 111.1 overs) 275
Fall of wickets: 1-21 2-21 3-30 4-154 5-216 6-227 7-258 8-261 9-270
Bowling: Anderson 22-5-62-3, Finn 22-4-51-1, Bresnan 21-3-47-2, Patel 16-3-32-0, Swann 28.1-4-75-4, Pietersen 2-0-4-0
England first innings
A. Strauss not out 42
A. Cook not out 40
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (no wicket, 36 overs) 83
To bat: J. Trott, K. Pietersen, I. Bell. M. Prior, S. Patel, T. Bresnan, G. Swann, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling (to date): Lakmal 9-1-27-0 (1nb), Prasad 6-3-13-0, Herath 12-0-33-0, Dilshan 3-1-3-0, Randiv 6-2-7-0
Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0
(Editing by John O'Brien)
KINGSTON, Jamaica As Usain Bolt prepares to run his last competitive Jamaican race on Saturday, the world's fastest man is already thinking about his future.
PARIS Stan Wawrinka produced another sublime display of attacking tennis to break down Andy Murray's formidable defences and reach the French Open final on Friday, twice coming from a set down to win a nerve-jangling contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1.