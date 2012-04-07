French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
COLOMBO, APRIL 6 - England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets to win the second test on the fifth and final day on Saturday and share the two-match series.
Sri Lanka
won the first test at Galle by 75 runs.
Scores: Sri Lanka 275 and 278 (M Jayawardene 64, G Swann 6-106)
England 460 and 97-2.
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.