Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - Third One Day International - Bristol - 26/6/16General view of the Brightside Ground as rain stops play

Rain forced the abandonment of the third one-day international between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday with the hosts' hopes of taking a 2-0 lead thwarted just four overs into their run chase at Bristol.

England, who lead the five-match series after a thumping 10-wicket triumph at Edgbaston on Friday, were on 16-1 and chasing Sri Lanka's tally of 248 for nine when the match was called off.

Rain had earlier delayed the start of England's reply.

Kusal Mendis (53), Dinesh Chandimal (62) and Angelo Mathews (56) had made half centuries for the visitors with Liam Plunkett taking 3-46.

Alex Hales, who had scored 133 not out in the second one-dayer in an England record opening partnership of 256 with Jason Roy, was caught off Suranga Lakmal for a golden duck on the third ball of the run chase.

England can wrap up the series at The Oval on Wednesday.

