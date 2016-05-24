LONDON England all-rounder Ben Stokes has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained during the first test against Sri Lanka, his county Durham said on Tuesday.

Stokes, 24, tore the cartilage in his left knee while bowling in Sri Lanka's first innings at Headingley last Friday.

It is not yet known how long he will be out, but the England selectors had resigned themselves to being without him for the second test at Durham's home ground in Chester-le-Street starting on Friday.

"The surgery addressed a cartilage tear in the 24-year-old's left knee and was undertaken this afternoon," Durham said on their website (www.durhamccc.co.uk).

"Full details on the length of his absence and rehabilitation will be confirmed in due course."

Stokes has become a key player for England, scoring a test- best 258 in South Africa during the winter tour, the fastest test double-century by an England batsman.

It included an England test record 11 sixes and Stokes shared a world-record sixth-wicket partnership of 399 with Jonny Bairstow.

His place in the squad for the second test has gone to Chris Woakes, who marked his recall with figures of nine for 36 for playing Warwickshire against Durham on Monday.

Another England bowler, Reece Topley, who broke his hand batting in his first game for Hampshire in April, has suffered a new injury setback.

"Reece Topley has been diagnosed with a partial stress fracture of the lumbar spine and will require a significant period of rehabilitation," the England and Wales Cricket Board said on its website.

"He will miss the next three months and will aim for a return with Hampshire by the end of the season."

