England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the third test against Pakistan with the calf injury he sustained in the second test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Stokes, making his first appearance after undergoing a knee surgery in May, tore his right calf muscle during England's series-levelling, 330-run win against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Monday.

The 25-year-old will be assessed again next week, the ECB said in a statement (bit.ly/2aK1rOf).

Fast bowlers Steven Finn and Jake Ball and leg-spinner Adil Rashid have been included in the squad for the third of the four tests against Pakistan, which begins on Aug. 3 at Edgbaston.

