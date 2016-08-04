Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emirates Old Trafford - 23/7/16England's Ben Stokes looks dejected after losing his wicketAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic/ Files

England's Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fourth and final test against Pakistan at The Oval due to a calf injury but the all-rounder refused to write off his chances of playing in the subsequent limited overs matches against the same opponents.

The 25-year-old broke down while bowling during England's series-levelling win against the tourists at Old Trafford last week and was replaced by fast bowler Steven Finn for the ongoing third test in Birmingham.

Stokes had only just returned to the England side after spending a spell on the sidelines following knee surgery in May.

"There was a possibility of being fit for the last test but rather than risk more damage we decided to take it easy," he told the BBC. "It's been frustrating but I haven't written my summer off yet."

The four-test series is currently level at 1-1 and England were dismissed for 297 at the end of the first day of the third test on Wednesday. The final test starts on August 11.

