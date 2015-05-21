LONDON May 21 England's Ben Stokes provided a timely reminder of his immense talent with a sparkling innings of 92 which turned the first test against New Zealand on Thursday.

The 23-year-old all-rounder made a fine 120 against Australia at Perth in the 5-0 Ashes mauling in 2013-14 but had done precious little since to justify the rave reviews he received for that knock.

Arriving at the crease with England in desperate trouble at 30 for four, Stokes found a perfect partner in Joe Root and the pair added 161 in quick time.

Stokes struck a six and 15 fours from 94 balls, timing the ball sweetly and making batting look deceptively easy with a flurry of boundaries all round the wicket.

"I got told yesterday I was batting at six," Stokes said.

"It is good to get the responsibility. It has gone well and hopefully I can make that my spot."

Root paid tribute to the contribution of his partner.

"We just went out there with the mentality of trying to counter-attack," he said.

"I was lucky to have someone like Ben at the other end who was playing so freely as well."

Stokes, a ginger-haired firebrand, has been no stranger to controversy in his short international career.

Sent home from an England A tour for breaking team rules in a late-night drinking session, he missed the Twenty20 World Cup last year after breaking his hand punching a locker after another low score.

But the England selectors kept faith.

He missed out on selection for this year's World Cup, a decision which was questioned when he smashed a brilliant 151 for the England Lions in South Africa including an astonishing 15 sixes.

But he was recalled for the tour of West Indies and got into an infamous spat with the hosts batsman Marlon Samuels who saluted Stokes as he left the field after holing out in the deep.

Aggression and competitiveness run deep in Stokes's blood, however.

His father Ged played rugby league for New Zealand and he enjoyed his son's performance against the country of his birth.

"Off to bed," Ged Tweeted from his Christchurch home. "Very well batted, my boy." (editing by Justin Palmer)