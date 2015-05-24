LONDON May 24 England's Ben Stokes lit up Lord's with a brilliant century off 85 balls on Sunday, the fastest ever made in a test match at the home of cricket.

The aggressive left-hander struck three sixes and 15 fours in an astonishing assault on the New Zealand attack to swing the first test England's way.

"It was good. I rode my luck a little bit but you need a little bit to succeed. Things just went my way all day," the 23-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I felt I've got this far, I might as well keep having a hack. Things paid off."

Stokes, who made 92 in the first innings, took a particular liking to fast bowler Tim Southee, launching him three times over the ropes at square leg and mid-wicket.

He pushed Matt Henry down the ground for four to reach 99 and nudged the single he needed to get to three figures in a test for the second time, punching the air with delight before embracing his partner Alastair Cook who also made a century.

"I was pretty nervous when I was in the nineties again but to get that one away was a pretty special feeling, and to do it at the home of cricket was fantastic and something I'll never forget."

New Zealand-born Stokes, on 101, edged spinner Mark Craig to Ross Taylor at slip but he left the field to a standing ovation.

His 92-ball knock was studded with crisp punches through the off-side, fierce pulls and booming drives all round the wicket, providing rich entertainment for the packed crowd.

The fastest test century of all time was made by West Indies great Viv Richards, who reached three figures off 56 balls against England at Antigua in 1985-86.

Stokes completed his century two balls quicker than India's Mohammad Azharuddin, who took 87 deliveries to make a hundred against England at Lord's in 1990. (Editing by Mark Meadows)