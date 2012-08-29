England's captain Andrew Strauss looks on before the presentations after South Africa won the third cricket test match at Lord's in London August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON The future of England captain Andrew Strauss was the subject of increasing speculation by local media on Wednesday after the national cricket board announced it had scheduled news conference for 1100 GMT.

Strauss withdrew from a match for county side Middlesex on Tuesday after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 35-year-old had been given more time to recover from the recent 2-0 series defeat to South Africa.

The defeat meant England lost their number one test ranking to the tourists.

Batsman Kevin Pietersen was dropped for the third and final test after sending what he conceded were 'provocative' text messages about his team mates and management to opposition players.

