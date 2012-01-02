LONDON Jan 2 The scandals that have
plagued recent series with Pakistan must be forgotten when
England play them in the United Arab Emirates later this month,
captain Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
Three visiting players were jailed two months ago for their
part in a spot-fixing scandal in the test series in England in
2010, and the corresponding series four years earlier also ended
with Pakistan refusing to play on in one test.
When umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove penalised the
Pakistan team for ball-tampering, skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq refused
to bring his players on to the field and the test was forfeited,
the first incident of its kind.
An International Cricket Council (ICC) adjudicator later
cleared Pakistan of ball-tampering charges but banned Inzamam
for misconduct.
"There is a perception there are always issues between
Pakistan and England and we should see this as an opportunity to
eradicate that perception," captain Strauss told reporters as
his world number one side prepared to fly out from Heathrow
airport.
"There is no reason why that should be the case and, as I
said, if we both approach it in the right spirit it should be
good for relations between both teams and for world cricket."
Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt and pace bowlers
Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed in November for
their involvement in a plot to bowl no-balls at pre-arranged
times in the 2010 series.
"I think the spot-fixing stuff is something we are
desperately keen to move on from. No good can come from churning
it all up again and it's time to concentrate on the cricket,"
said Strauss.
"I'm certainly excited about playing in what are going to be
fairly alien conditions to what we are used to and that is going
to be a good challenge against some good cricketers. That is
plenty to worry about without thinking of anything else."
The series is being held on neutral territory due to
security concerns in Pakistan. They have not been allowed to
host international matches since the 2009 gun attack on the
touring Sri Lanka team in Lahore.
England and Pakistan lock horns in Dubai for the first test
on Jan. 17. They will then contest a further two tests, four
one-day matches and three Twenty20 fixtures.
