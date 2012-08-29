(Adds further quotes, detail)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON Aug 29 England captain Andrew Strauss,
who oversaw back-to-back Ashes wins over Australia and took the
team to the top of the test rankings, announced his retirement
from professional cricket on Wednesday.
Strauss, appointed in 2009, will be replaced by one-day
skipper Alastair Cook.
"It's a very tough decision to make. For me, the drive to it
all was my form with the bat and in truth I haven't batted well
for a long period of time now," the 35-year-old opener told a
news conference at Lord's.
"For a captain to perform his role properly, it's important
that you're not a passenger in the side but also that people
aren't speculating whether you should be in the side or not.
"It hasn't been something that's occurred overnight it's a
gradual feeling that has grown over the last six or 12 months
and certainly in the last few weeks has become more apparent
that this is the right time.
"I'd very much like to go out on my own terms with my head
held high," added Strauss.
His decision was the climax of a difficult few weeks during
which England batsman Kevin Pietersen was dropped for the third
and final test against South Africa after sending what the
player conceded were 'provocative' text messages about his team
mates and management to opposition players.
Strauss was adamant the controversy had not had an impact on
his decision to quit.
'DIFFICULT SITUATION'
"I've been thinking about it for a while. I first spoke to
(England coach) Andy (Flower) about it before the Kevin
Pietersen incident reared its head. It hasn't been a
consideration at all," said Strauss, who captained England for
50 tests, winning 24.
"I was pretty sure I was going to make this decision before
the Kevin Pietersen situation arose. What happened, I didn't
feel undermined me in the eyes of the team in anyway. It was a
difficult situation to deal with but not in terms of making me
less more or less keen to lead the side forward."
England lost the series 2-0 and with it their number one
ranking to the South Africans. The final test was Strauss's
100th but the left-hander, who made 21 test centuries during his
career, did not enjoy a successful series, averaging only 17.83
runs against the Proteas, with a highest score of 37.
Cook, who is leading England against the South Africans in a
one-day series, will take charge of the test side for the tour
of India which begins in November.
"I'm incredibly proud to be sitting here as captain of
England. It's a huge honour for me," said Cook, sitting
alongside his former skipper.
"Obviously I've got huge boots to fill. Strauss has done an
incredible job. It was a sad dressing room yesterday when we
found out."
During his time in charge, Strauss led England to Ashes wins
in 2009 and 2010/11 as well as the top of the test rankings
following last year's 4-0 series whitewash at home to India.
But since then England have lost six tests, including three
in a row to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates this year, won
three and drawn two.
South-African born Strauss, who also played county cricket
for Middlesex, made his England debut against New Zealand in
2004, scoring 112 but said the Ashes win in Australia had been
the highlight of his career
"For me personally, lifting the urn in Australia was the
highlight and it was always going to take a huge amount to beat
that. I'm very proud to lead England to number one in the
rankings. From a personal batting perspective, there was the 100
on debut, Ashes 100s, World Cup 100s.
"There've been lots of great moments and some tough ones as
well but I go out with absolutely no regrets. I've achieved far
more than I ever thought I was going to."
(Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Justin Palmer)