Aug 29 Factbox on England captain Andrew
Strauss, who announced his retirement from professional cricket
on Wednesday.
Born: March 2, 1977 in Johannesburg, South Africa
EARLY SUCCESS:
* The left-hander made his English county debut for
Middlesex in 1998 and went on to play 241 first-class matches at
an average of 42.72 with 46 centuries and 228 catches.
* First appeared in an England shirt in an one-day
international against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2003.
* Made his test debut, aged 26, against New Zealand at
Lord's in 2004. He was named man of the match after scoring 112
and 83 as an opening batsman.
* Quickly established himself in the side and became the
fourth fastest Englishman to reach 1,000 test runs on the tour
of South Africa in 2004-2005.
* Was the only batsman from either side to score two
centuries in the 2005 home Ashes series against Australia.
England's 2-1 series triumph was the first of three successful
Ashes campaigns for Strauss.
ENGLAND CAPTAIN
* First captained England in 2006 in the absence of the
injured Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff but following a lack
of runs he was dropped in 2007 for the tour of Sri Lanka.
* Strauss returned to the side in New Zealand in 2008, where
he scored a career high 177 and he became England's fulltime
captain in 2009, succeeding Kevin Pietersen.
* In the 2009 home Ashes series, Strauss led England to a
2-1 victory over Australia.
* Alongside team manager Andy Flower, Strauss then oversaw
one of the most successive eras in English cricket. A 3-1 Ashes
series win in Australia (2010-11) was followed by a
comprehensive home 4-0 win over India which lifted the team to
the top of the test rankings.
* Stepped down as England's one-day captain after their
quarter-final defeat by Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup.
* As test captain, Strauss led England in 50 matches for 24
wins.
A TOUGH 12 MONTHS
* Strauss struggled for consistent runs and England were
well beaten by Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates at the end
of 2011.
* A 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka eased the pressure and all
appeared back on track after West Indies were easily accounted
for in the early part of 2012.
* However, Strauss could not halt a rampant South Africa,
amid an off-field sideshow involving Pietersen who sent
"provocative" text messages about his team mates and management
to the opposition.
*South Africa's 2-0 series win displaced England at the top
of the test rankings and proved to be the end for Strauss.
* He retired after 100 tests, scoring 7,037 runs at an
average of 40.91, including 21 centuries. He also took 121
catches.
* In 127 one-day internationals, he scored six centuries,
including a memorable 158 against India at the 2011 World Cup.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Alison Wildey)