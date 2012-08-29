Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
England spinner Graeme Swann will be rested for the remaining one-day internationals against South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
James Tredwell has been called up as cover.
"(Swann) has admitted to carrying a long-term elbow problem in his right arm and will take the next three matches off before returning for the three-game Twenty20 series," a statement on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk) said.
South Africa lead the five match one-day series 1-0 after an 80-run win in Southampton on Tuesday.
Game three is at The Oval in London on Friday.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Alison Wildey)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.