Aug 29 England spinner Graeme Swann will be
rested for the remaining one-day internationals against South
Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on
Wednesday.
James Tredwell has been called up as cover.
"(Swann) has admitted to carrying a long-term elbow problem
in his right arm and will take the next three matches off before
returning for the three-game Twenty20 series," a statement on
the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk) said.
South Africa lead the five match one-day series 1-0 after an
80-run win in Southampton on Tuesday.
Game three is at The Oval in London on Friday.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Alison Wildey)