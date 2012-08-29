Aug 29 England spinner Graeme Swann will be rested for the remaining one-day internationals against South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

James Tredwell has been called up as cover.

"(Swann) has admitted to carrying a long-term elbow problem in his right arm and will take the next three matches off before returning for the three-game Twenty20 series," a statement on the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk) said.

South Africa lead the five match one-day series 1-0 after an 80-run win in Southampton on Tuesday.

