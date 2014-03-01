England's Ian Bell stretches during a training session at the ICC Global cricket academy before the third cricket test match against Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Ian Bell is to join England's squad for the Twenty20 series in the West Indies as cover for injured batsmen Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales.

Test stalwart Bell had originally been rested for the three-match series of one-day internationals in Antigua but will join up with the squad ahead of the first T20 game in Barbados on March 9.

"He is a world-class player, a world-class fielder and a world-class bloke so we look forward to meeting up with him," coach Ashley Giles told the England and Wales Cricket Board's website (www.ecb.co.uk) on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Bell's call-up comes after he was left out of England's 30-strong squad for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this month.

Morgan and Hales missed Friday's 15-run defeat in the opening ODI with knee and thigh problems respectively.

