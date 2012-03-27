Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
GALLE, March 26 England were dismissed for 193 at tea on the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Scores: Sri Lanka 318 (M Jayawardene 180; J Anderson 5-72) v England 193 all out (I Bell 52; R Herath 6-74)
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.