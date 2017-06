ABU DHABI Jan 28 England were 39 for four in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the second test on Saturday, 105 runs behind Pakistan. Scores: England 39-4 (Strauss 23; Abdur Rehman 2-3) & 327 (Alastair Cook 94, Jonathan Trott 74; Saeed Ajmal 4-108, Mohammad Hafeez 3-54) v Pakistan 214 (Asad Shafiq 43, Azhar Ali 68; Monty Panesar 6-62) & 257 (Misbah-ul-Haq 84, Asad Shafiq 58; S. Broad 4-47) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Clare Fallon)