DUBAI Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final test against England on Friday.

Hoping to complete a 3-0 whitewash, Pakistan brought back right-arm pacer Aizaz Cheema, whose injury after the first test opened an unexpected door for Junaid Khan who went wicketless in the eight overs he sent down in the spinner-dominated second test.

England, the top-ranked test team, went in with an unchanged team, hoping to salvage some pride in the match.

Top order batsman Ian Bell was named after recovering from a stomach problem and Eoin Morgan also retained his place meaning there was no recall for Ravi Bopara.

"I personally have got a lot of faith in the 11 players that played in the last two test matches," England captain Andrew Strauss said.

"It's another opportunity for us to show that we are better than what we showed in the last test.

"We wanted to be consistent in selection. If someone is going to be left out, it's going to be for a good reason," added Strauss.

Teams:

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story: email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)