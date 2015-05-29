LEEDS, England England won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat in the second test at Headingley on Friday.

The start of the match was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy overnight rain.

England named an unchanged side while New Zealand brought in wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi to make his test debut in place of all-rounder Corey Anderson.

England won the first test in the two-match series by 124 runs at Lord's on Monday.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), BJ Watling, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)