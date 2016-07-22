England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Friday as the hosts seek to level the four-test series.

England opted against fielding a second spinner in Adil Rashid and welcomed all-rounder Ben Stokes and paceman James Anderson back in the side.

Pakistan picked the same side that won the first test by 75-runs at Lord's.

"As always when we come to Old Trafford the grounds man does a great job and produces a fair wicket," Cook said after winning the toss.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq too wanted to bat first but had no problem starting with the ball, saying "it's a matter of staying disciplined whatever you do first".

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Alex Hales, Joe Root, James Vince, Gary Ballance, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah.

