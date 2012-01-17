(Adds quotes, details)

Jan 17 England captain Andrew Strauss won the toss and opted to bat in the first test against Pakistan in Dubai on Tuesday.

England, the number one test side in the world, opted for three seamers and a lone spinner in Graeme Swann for the start of the three-test series.

Strauss said he did not think the pitch would offer much assistance to the spinners during the early part of the test match.

"Looks like a pretty good wicket. The incentive is probably to have first use of it and get a good score on the board," Strauss said at the toss.

"We were not entirely sure that it will turn a huge amount early in the game ... I think a nice, good balanced side made sense to us. I think certainly there should be something in it for the seamers."

Chris Tremlett was drafted in as the third seamer, alongside Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Pakistan, who are forced to play home matches in the Gulf region due to security problems in their country, included spinners Saeed Ajmal and Abdur Rehman in their side.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a test series late last year in the United Arab Emirates and would benefit from their prior experience of the conditions, captain Misbah-ul-Haq said.

"We have been playing a lot of matches here now, regularly playing test cricket over here," Misbah said.

"We just know the conditions well. It's not like playing at home but I think it's just second to home."

The hosts' bowling attack also features quicks Umar Gul and Aizaz Cheema.

Teams:

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema

England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)