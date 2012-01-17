(Adds quotes, details)
Jan 17 England captain Andrew Strauss won
the toss and opted to bat in the first test against Pakistan in
Dubai on Tuesday.
England, the number one test side in the world, opted for
three seamers and a lone spinner in Graeme Swann for the start
of the three-test series.
Strauss said he did not think the pitch would offer much
assistance to the spinners during the early part of the test
match.
"Looks like a pretty good wicket. The incentive is probably
to have first use of it and get a good score on the board,"
Strauss said at the toss.
"We were not entirely sure that it will turn a huge amount
early in the game ... I think a nice, good balanced side made
sense to us. I think certainly there should be something in it
for the seamers."
Chris Tremlett was drafted in as the third seamer, alongside
Stuart Broad and James Anderson.
Pakistan, who are forced to play home matches in the Gulf
region due to security problems in their country, included
spinners Saeed Ajmal and Abdur Rehman in their side.
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a test series late last year in
the United Arab Emirates and would benefit from their prior
experience of the conditions, captain Misbah-ul-Haq said.
"We have been playing a lot of matches here now, regularly
playing test cricket over here," Misbah said.
"We just know the conditions well. It's not like playing at
home but I think it's just second to home."
The hosts' bowling attack also features quicks Umar Gul and
Aizaz Cheema.
Teams:
Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Taufeeq Umar, Azhar Ali, Younus
Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Asad Shafiq, Adnan Akmal, Abdur
Rehman, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aizaz Cheema
England: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan, Matt Prior,
Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett
