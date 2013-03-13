WELLINGTON, March 14 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and chose to bowl in the second test against England at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

McCullum had told reporters he would bowl if he won the toss to extract whatever assistance they could get from the pitch that is expected to offer more pace and bounce than University Oval in Dunedin.

New Zealand retained the same starting side that put them into a strong position after the first innings of the first test in Dunedin.

England were also unchanged, though batsman Kevin Pietersen had been under an injury cloud with a sore right knee.

"Great to see KP come through. I think he is a lot better this week," said England captain Alastair Cook, who added he would have also probably bowled first.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar

