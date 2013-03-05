DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 6 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum won the toss and chose to bowl in the first test against England at an overcast University Oval on Wednesday, though bad light delayed the start of play.

Left arm spinner Bruce Martin will make his debut for New Zealand at the age of 32 after McCullum opted to go with just three front line pace bowlers. Ian Butler, who had been brought in for the injured Doug Bracewell, is the 12th man.

Opening batsman Hamish Rutherford will make his debut and join Peter Fulton at the top of the order.

England opening batsman Nick Compton, who was reportedly under pressure for his position with the possibility of Joe Root joining Alastair Cook, was selected. Root will also play but is likely to bat at six.

Left arm spinner Monty Panesar has also been brought in for offspinner Graeme Swann, who has a long standing elbow injury that flared up in Queenstown in a four-day match against the New Zealand XI.

Rain is forecast for later on Wednesday.

New Zealand: Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Bruce Martin, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, James Anderson, Monty Panesar. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)