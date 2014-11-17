CAPE TOWN England will play four tests, five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches on a 10-week tour of South Africa during the 2015/16 summer season.

The schedule of matches was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday, with the opening fixture a Boxing Day test against the number one-ranked Proteas in Durban.

England will have been in the country for two weeks already having played two three-day warm-up matches against a South African Invitational XI in Potchefstroom and Pietermaritzburg.

Cape Town will host the second test starting on Jan. 2, 2016, before the teams head to the Highveld to play matches in Johannesburg (Jan. 14-18) and Pretoria (Jan 22-26).

England will warm-up for the five-match ODI series with a game in Kimberley against as yet unconfirmed opposition before playing internationals in Bloemfontein (Feb. 3), Port Elizabeth (Feb. 6), Pretoria (Feb. 9), Johannesburg (Feb. 12) and Cape Town (Feb. 14).

The first Twenty20 will also be in Cape Town five days later after a warm-up match in nearby Paarl against a South African Invitational XI, before the tour ends with the second match in Johannesburg on Feb. 21.

Tour itinerary:

Dec. 11, 2015: England arrive in SA

Dec. 15-17: SA Invitation XI v England, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Dec. 20-22: SA Invitation XI v England, Pietermaritzburg Oval

Dec. 26-30: 1st Test, Kingsmead, Durban

Jan. 2-6, 2016: 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town

Jan. 14-18: 3rd Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Jan. 22-26: 4th Test, Centurion, Pretoria

Jan. 30: 1-day tour match, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Feb. 3: 1st ODI, Springbok Park, Bloemfontein

Feb. 6: 2nd ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Feb. 9: 3rd ODI, Centurion, Pretoria

Feb. 12: 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Feb. 14: 5th ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

Feb. 17: T20 tour match, SA Invitation XI v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Feb. 19: 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town

Feb. 21: 2nd T20 International, Wanderers, Johannesburg.

