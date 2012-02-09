England's injured bowler Chris Tremlett sits on a drink container during a training session before the second cricket test match against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium at Abu Dhabi January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England fast bowler Chris Tremlett has undergone an operation on his back after he was forced to return home early from the losing test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said a scan had revealed a bulging disc in Tremlett's back, a problem which also troubled him last year.

"The player's rehabilitation programme will be closely supervised by the England medical team in conjunction with Surrey CCC (County Cricket Club) and a date for his return to cricket will be agreed in due course," the ECB said in a statement.

Tremlett, 30, shot to prominence in England's 2010/11 Ashes series victory when he took 17 wickets in three tests.

Pakistan completed a series whitewash over England this week when they won the third and final test by 71 runs.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)