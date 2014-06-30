England batsman Jonathan Trott made another return to first-class cricket on Sunday when he played for Warwickshire on the opening day of their county championship match against Nottinghamshire in Birmingham.

The 33-year-old flew home from England's Ashes tour of Australia in November because of a stress-related illness and, after playing two first-class games for his county at the start of this season, he took another break.

Trott has been playing for Warwickshire's Second XI and earlier this month turned out for the Birmingham Bears in a Twenty20 match.

The South African-born Trott, who has hit nine centuries for England in 49 tests, took one for 27 with his gentle part-time seamers as Nottinghamshire scored 397 for seven at Edgbaston.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Tony Jimenez)