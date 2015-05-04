West Indies v England - Third Test - Kensington Oval, Barbados - 2/5/15England's Jonathan Trott after being dismissedAction Images via Reuters / Jason O'Brien

LONDON England batsman Jonathan Trott has retired from international cricket with immediate effect after a disappointing tour of the West Indies, the 34-year-old said on Monday.

Trott only returned to the England side last month following an extended break from the game due to a stress-related illness but scored a meagre 72 runs, including three ducks, at an average of just 12 in the three-test series against West Indies.

"This was a tough decision but I don't feel my game is at the level needed to play for England," Trott said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"I was honoured to come back and play international cricket again and I'm disappointed it didn't work out.

"I want to wish the lads all the very best for what will be an incredibly exciting summer.

"I've had incredible highs and some real lows in an England shirt but wouldn't change a thing. I look forward to continuing my career at Warwickshire and hopefully helping us win more silverware."

Before Trott left England's disastrous 2013-14 Ashes tour due to illness he was one of the most consistent performers in a side that climbed to the top of the world test rankings.

As a number three batsman the right-handed Trott was a calming influence in the England side and was renowned for his ability to score runs in any situation.

"It has been an absolute honour to play alongside Trotty in every one of his 52tests," England captain Alastair Cook said.

"He can be incredibly proud of all he has achieved in his career and it is no coincidence that his time in international cricket has seen the team achieve some very special things often with Trotty at the heart of our success on and off the field.

"I speak on behalf of this current team and all those who have shared a dressing-room with him over the years when I say it was a privilege to play alongside him.

"He'll be sorely missed by all in England cricket and our supporters will thank him for some incredible memories."

South African-born Trott played 52 tests, scoring 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08 after scoring a century on his debut in the 2009 Ashes series.

Trott played in three Ashes triumphs and was named the international cricketer of year in 2011.

He also played 68 one-day internationals, scoring 2,819 runs at an average of 51.25.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)