LONDON May 4 England batsman Jonathan Trott has retired from international cricket with immediate effect after a disappointing tour of the West Indies, the 34-year-old said on Monday.

Trott only recently returned to the England side following an extended break from the game due to a stress-related illness but scored a meagre 72 runs, including three ducks, at an average of just 12 in the three-test series against West Indies.

"This was a tough decision but I don't feel my game is at the level needed to play for England," Trott said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"I was honoured to come back and play international cricket again and I'm disappointed it didn't work out.

"I want to wish the lads all the very best for what will be an incredibly exciting summer.

"I've had incredible highs and some real lows in an England shirt but wouldn't change a thing. I look forward to continuing my career at Warwickshire and hopefully helping us win more silverware."

Before Trott left England's disastrous 2013-14 Ashes tour he was one of the most consistent performers in a side that climbed to the top of the world test rankings.

South African-born Trott played 52 tests, scoring 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08 after scoring a century on his debut in the 2009 Ashes series.

Trott played in three Ashes triumphs and was named the international cricketer of year in 2011.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)