Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott warmed up for the Ashes series against Australia with fluent centuries before England collapsed on the final day of their drawn practice match against a Western Australia Chairman's XI on Saturday.

Bell hit 19 fours and two sixes before retiring on 115 and Trott was not out on 113 after almost six hours at the crease before a second-string Western Australia team bowled out England for 391 at Perth.

For the local team, seamer Jim Allenby claimed four for 58 as England lost their last seven wickets for 57 runs in reply to the hosts' first-innings total of 451 for five declared.

Gary Ballance, out for a golden duck, and Ben Stokes (four) failed to push their cases for the number six slot in the English batting lineup for the first test in Brisbane from November 21.

Western Australia were 168 for five in their second innings after Chris Lynn followed up his first-innings century with an unbeaten 61 and Mitch Marsh (62) made his second fifty of the match.

For England, Boyd Rankin finished the match with three wickets and looking marginally better than Steven Finn (three) and Chris Tremlett (one) in their three-way shootout for the third paceman's slot.

England's fielding was sloppy with Joe Root, Rankin and Ballance all dropping catches.

The tourists rested skipper Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen, Graeme Swann and Stuart Broad, putting Matt Prior in charge of the team.

They take on Australia A in a four-day practice match at Hobart from Wednesday and will have one more warm-up game before deciding on their first test combination.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Ed Osmond)