Southampton's Puel hopeful Austin will play again this season
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
West Indies totalled 269 for six in their 50 overs against England in the opening one-day international at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.
Scores:
West Indies 269 for six (Dwayne Bravo 87 not out, L. Simmons 65, D. Sammy 61, T. Bresnan 3-68)
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
LONDON Wladimir Klitschko told IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeat was "nothing to be scared of" at a packed news conference ahead of their sell-out title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.