Jan 19 Pakistan crushed England, the
world's top-ranked test team, by 10 wickets inside three days of
the first test in Dubai to go 1-0 up in the three-match series
on Thursday.
Having conceded a 146-run first innings lead, England
collapsed to 160 all out in their second innings, failing to
recover after Umar Gul had wrecked their top order with a
three-wicket burst.
Pakistani opener Mohammad Hafeez alone scored the 15 runs
his team needed to complete the formality.
England were shot out for 192 in their first innings and in
the second, Jonathan Trott (49) was the lone top-five batsman to
reach double figures against a dominant Pakistan, who scored338
in their first innings.
The teams now travel to Abu Dhabi for the second test
starting on Jan 25.
