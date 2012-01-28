ABU DHABI Jan 28 Spinner Abdur Rehman took six wickets as Pakistan beat England by 72 runs in the second test on Saturday to clinch the three-match series, bowling out the tourists for 72 in their second innings after another abject batting display.

England earlier dismissed Pakistan for 214 to give themselves a target of 145 to win in Abu Dhabi, but Andrew Strauss's men again failed to deal with the host's triple spin threat of Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad Hafeez.

Ajmal finished on 6-25, while Ajmal's figures were 3-22.

Pakistan, who play their home matches in the Gulf due to security problems at home, won last week's first test in Dubai by 10 wickets. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar)