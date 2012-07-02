England's Chris Woakes bowls during their one-day international cricket match against Australia in Brisbane January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone/files

England called up Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Woakes on Monday for the third one-day international against Australia in Birmingham.

Woakes joins the squad after Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker were granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of their late Surrey team mate Tom Maynard, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Maynard died two weeks ago after being hit by a train.

England lead the five-match series 2-0. The third game at Edgbaston is on Wednesday.

(Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)