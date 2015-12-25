All rounder Chris Woakes will replace injured paceman James Anderson in England's bowling attack in the first test against South Africa which begins in Durban on Saturday.

Woakes, who underwent knee surgery earlier this year, will play his first test in 16 months after Anderson was sidelined with a calf injury.

Alex Hales has also been included in the line-up. The 26-year-old debutant will be the eighth opener to partner Alastair Cook since 2012.

While Cook's side have triumphed only once in their last 15 overseas tests, South Africa need to win the series to retain their top ranking in the test standings.

