Chris Woakes has replaced injured all-rounder Ben Stokes in the England squad for the second test against Sri Lanka, the English Cricket Board said on Monday.

Stokes limped off with a knee injury during England's first test victory at Leeds and further scans ruled him out of the second match, which begins at Chester-le-Street on Friday.

All-rounder Woakes, who has won six test caps, will play the second day of a county match for Warwickshire on Monday before joining up with the England squad on Tuesday.

England won the first of the three tests at Headingley by an innings and 88 runs.

