CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
July 2 England called up Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Woakes on Monday for the third one-day international against Australia in Birmingham.
Woakes joins the squad after Jade Dernbach and Stuart Meaker were granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of their late Surrey team mate Tom Maynard, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
Maynard died two weeks ago after being hit by a train.
England lead the five-match series 2-0. The third game at Edgbaston is on Wednesday. (Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.