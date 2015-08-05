LONDON Aug 5 England fast bowler Mark Wood came through their final training session for the fourth Test against Australia with no flare-up of his ankle problem and is poised to replace James Anderson at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Anderson is battling to be fit for the final Test at the Oval after suffering a side strain during England's victory at Edgbaston last week, leaving the door open for Durham's Wood.

"It looks really good for Woody. He seems to have come through training pretty good," England captain Alastair Cook told a news conference on Wednesday.

Wood has a good track record at Trent Bridge in county cricket and the 25-year-old is favoured over Yorkshire's Liam Plunkett and Derbyshire's Mark Footit.

"I think that's fair to say," Cook said. "I thought he bowled really well at Cardiff, didn't quite get it right at Lord's, and he's looked fit and ready.

"Everything he's been asked to do he's come through with flying colours. He's really excited for the opportunity."

England took the first and third Tests in Cardiff and Edgbaston respectively but Australia won at Lord's. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)