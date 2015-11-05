Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Nov 5 England have drafted in Liam Plunkett as a replacement for Mark Wood after the injured paceman pulled out of the limited-overs matches against Pakistan in the Middle East.
"Mark Wood's ankle condition is well known and while we have managed his workloads over the summer and during the test series against Pakistan it has been decided the sensible course of action is to seek further advice from a specialist," national selector James Whitaker said in a statement on Thursday.
England, who lost the test series 2-0 after being beaten by 127 runs in the third and final match in Sharjah earlier on Thursday, face Hong Kong in a 50-over contest in Abu Dhabi on Sunday before going on to meet Pakistan in a four-match ODI series. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alan Baldwin)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.