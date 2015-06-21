Cricket - England v New Zealand - Fifth Royal London One Day International - Emirates Durham ICG - 20/6/15England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Fifth Royal London One Day International Action Images via Reuters / Phil NobleLivepic

LONDON A compelling series that produced 3,151 runs ended in suitably dramatic fashion when England's Jonny Bairstow steered his side to a three-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final game in Durham on Saturday.

The bat dominated throughout as England, rightly pilloried for their dismal performances in this year's World Cup, cut loose to beat the team who finished runners-up in the global showpiece tournament 3-2.

It was all about a change of mindset.

England decided to throw off the shackles and promptly racked up 408 for nine in the first game of the five-match series.

They lost the next two matches but still scored 365 for nine and 302 all out to make the Kiwis, fired by the brilliant batting of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, work hard for victory.

Unperturbed, England chased down an improbable target of 350 to win the fourth game in Nottingham as captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root made scintillating centuries to take their side to their target with six overs to spare.

And so to the decider in Durham.

England's bowlers joined the party to restrict New Zealand by taking regular wickets but Ben Wheeler smote 22 off the final over of the innings to lift the touring side to a highly competitive 283 for nine.

The rain fell and the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method intervened to leave England needing a tricky 192 from 26 overs.

SIZEABLE STAND

When they slumped to 45 for five all hope seemed to be over but Bairstow and Sam Billings had other ideas.

Billings struck 41 off 30 balls in a stand of 80 with Bairstow, who made the most of his opportunity after being recalled to replace the injured Jos Buttler, finishing unbeaten on 83 off 60 deliveries including 11 fours.

"I'm sure it will sink in over the next few days," Morgan told the presentation ceremony. "There has been some incredible cricket played over the five games.

"We've come out of left field with a new-look side, names like Joe Root and Jos Buttler have put their hands up on different days. Jonny Bairstow was no different today."

New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum paid tribute to England.

"It's been a tremendous series," he said. "The test series (that ended 1-1) was keenly fought and some of the cricket we've seen in this ODI series has been sensational.

"Both teams have played their part. Credit to England they held their nerve under pressure. They had the series on the line but managed to stay true to their attacking philosophies."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)