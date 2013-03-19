New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene during the fourth day of second and final test cricket match in Colombo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte /Files

New Zealand have provisionally named paceman Doug Bracewell in a 14-man squad for the third and final test against England starting in Auckland on Friday, pending his recovery from a domestic one-day match.

The 22-year-old missed the first two drawn tests after cutting his foot on glass when cleaning up at a party at his home in the leadup to the series, for which he apologised to his team mates for letting them down.

Bracewell's recovery would be tested in the Central Stags' clash with the Canterbury Wizards in Christchurch on Wednesday before a call would be made on his availability for the final test at Eden Park, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Two other test squad members who were yet to feature in the series - fast bowler Ian Butler and uncapped opening batsman Tom Latham - would also play in the domestic competition on Wednesday before joining the squad in Auckland, NZC added.

"Doug's availability creates a real battle for spots for this deciding test against England," Blackcaps head coach Mike Hesson said.

"It also helps to manage the workload for a group of bowlers who have carried a heavy load during the first two tests."

New Zealand squad:

Brendon McCullum (capt), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Ian Butler, Peter Fulton, Tom Latham, Bruce Martin, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)