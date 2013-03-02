Cricket-Afghanistan scraps cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul blast
June 1 The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have cancelled all proposed fixtures between the two countries following Wednesday's truck bomb in Kabul.
March 2 Left-arm paceman Neil Wagner has been rewarded with a place in New Zealand's squad for the first test against England after taking six wickets in the ongoing tour match in Queenstown.
The South Africa-born 26-year-old joins a squad of 13 for the March 6 test in Dunedin, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday, and could earn his fourth test cap if the hosts elect to field an all-pace attack.
The four-day tour match between a New Zealand XI and England XI finishes later on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON, June 1 Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent century to lead Bangladesh to a decent total of 305 for six against England in the opening game of the Champions Trophy at The Oval on Thursday.