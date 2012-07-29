LONDON Uncapped Nottinghamshire batsman James Taylor is poised to make his England test debut in the second match of the series against South Africa starting on Thursday after Ravi Bopara said he was unavailable for personal reasons.

Taylor, who is set to bat at six and has one limited-overs cap, is the only change for the Headingley contest after England were trounced by an innings and 12 runs in the first match of the three-test series at the Oval.

"We were outplayed during the first test last week but it is important that this squad regroups and focuses on preparing for the second test," England national selector Geoff Miller said in a statement.

"We have made one change to the squad with James Taylor replacing Ravi Bopara, who is unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

"James has been part of the England Performance Programme for a number of years and has performed consistently for England Lions and now has an opportunity to step up and experience the Test environment."

Bopara, who only returned to the team for the first test after an absence of almost a year, has struggled to impose himself in the test arena but the full reason for his withdrawal has not been released.

Pace bowler Steven Finn will be looking to return to the side after England took just two wickets at the Oval as they battle to avoid losing the series and their number one test ranking to the South Africans.

Squad: Andrew Strauss, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Steven Finn, Graham Onions, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, James Taylor Jonathan Trott

(Writing by Mark Meadows)