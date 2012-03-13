By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
| MUMBAI, March 13
MUMBAI, March 13 The International Cricket
Council (ICC) has dismissed a Sunday Times report that it will
investigate a 2011 World Cup semi-final for match-fixing while a
Bollywood actress said she would sue the newspaper for using
what she said was her picture with the story.
The British newspaper said on Sunday that Indian bookmakers,
with the help of a Bollywood actress, had been fixing the
results of English County Championship matches and international
games.
It said it had evidence that tens of thousands of pounds was
being offered to players to throw part or all of international
matches, including last year's World Cup semi-final between
India and Pakistan.
"The story carried by the newspaper, in which it has claimed
that the ICC is investigating the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011
semi-final between India and Pakistan, is baseless and
misleading," ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat said in a
statement.
"The ICC has no reason or evidence to require an
investigation into this match.
"It is indeed sad for spurious claims to be made which only
serve to caste doubt on the semi-final of one of the most
successful ICC Cricket World Cups ever," Lorgat said.
One of the bookmakers cited in the report said at least two
New Zealand cricketers were also involved in fixing matches.
Nupur Mehta, a Bollywood actress who has appeared in two
films, said a picture used for the story, of a skimpily-clad
woman with her faced blurred, was of her.
"All I can say is that the journalist from the Sunday Times
must be completely in love with me to make me famous in India
and New Zealand, and even in London itself," Mehta told Reuters
by telephone on Tuesday.
Mehta, who said she had modelled in Paris and Milan before
moving to Bollywood, said she was consulting a lawyer and would
send a legal notice to the newspaper in the next day or two.
"I have no linkage with these kind of people," she said.
Match-fixing claims have haunted cricket, and former Essex
bowler Mervyn Westfield recently became the first English
cricketer to be jailed for corruption after admitting that he
took money to fix a match against Durham in September 2009.
Last year, Pakistan players Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and
Mohammad Amir were also jailed in Britain for their role in a
spot-fixing scandal involving a Test match against England at
Lord's in August 2010.
(Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Clare
Fallon)